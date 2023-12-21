Investigation continues nearly 2 months following death of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly two months after a Queen Creek teen died following an attack outside a Halloween party, police say the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made. QCPD Chief Randy Brice says the investigation into the homicide of 16-year-old Preston Lord is still the “top priority” for the department.

“I understand that it is incredibly frustrating for the public that there has not yet been an arrest. To secure a conviction, the (Pinal) County Attorney must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” Brice said in a news release issued on Thursday. He added that social media posts aren’t enough to justify an arrest, saying that they have to be authenticated and corroborated.

Lord was beaten in a Queen Creek neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 28, following a house party that an estimated 100-200 people attended. The Combs High School junior died two days later. Since police classified Lord’s death as a homicide in early November, department officials say more than 50 search warrants have been served and that “multiple persons of interest” have been identified.

“I also want to assure the community that we will continue to investigate all leads and submit charges for those who were involved with the Oct. 28 attack, regardless of connections to businesses, wealth, religious affiliation, or political party,” Brice said in Thursday’s statement.

QCPD is working with other area law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI. Brice says extra police patrols have been deployed in “common areas where teens are known to congregate,” and that the department is partnering with schools, businesses and other community leaders to reinforce safety.

Brice says parents should talk to their kids and that teens should tell someone when they see illegal activity. He also thanked those who have come forward with information on the case in Thursday’s update, while pointing out that some parents have actively refused to let their children participate in the investigation.

Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously here. Tips can also be submitted to the FBI here or call the agency’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Timeline of Events

Saturday, Oct. 28

9:07 p.m.: QCPD’s non-emergency line receives a call about a possible disturbance involving juveniles near 194th and Via Del Oro. Teens were seen leaving the area, but no illegal activity was observed, and officers were diverted to another call.

9:49 p.m.: QCPD receives a 911 call about an assault in the area of 194th Street and Via Del Rancho. Officers arrived within three minutes and found a teen lying in the roadway . They administered lifesaving efforts until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

Monday, Oct. 30

Preston Lord passed away at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

QCPD announced that officers are investigating the teen’s death and that they are awaiting findings from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police also requested surveillance and doorbell camera video from a half-mile radius of the area between the hours of 6 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 28. Residents with video or other information are asked to call (480) 358-3500 or email QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Police announced the teen’s death is now being investigated as a homicide and that officers are working on several leads. QCPD Chief Randy Brice and Cmdr. Mark Newman also dispelled online rumors claiming that officers were already at the party when the attack occurred.

Monday, Nov. 6

QCPD provided a brief update on the investigation, calling it “complex and far-reaching due to the amount of people involved” while stressing that no arrests have been made.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Police said several search warrants have been executed as investigators work towards an arrest.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Lord’s classmates and friends held a candlelight vigil at Combs High School in San Tan Valley.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

QCPD announced that “multiple persons of interest” have been identified in Lord’s death. Chief Brice said the department had received hundreds of tips and that the investigation has included “extensive interviews, warrants and court orders.”

The FBI’s Phoenix Field Office joined the investigation and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect or suspects. Anyone with photos, videos or other information is asked to visit fbi.gov/prestonlord or call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Thursday, Nov. 16

A group of Queen Creek residents distributed “Light Up the Night” signs , which instruct families to light a candle until Thanksgiving Day for Lord, his family and the safety of all kids.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

QCPD confirms that no one has been arrested but that “significant progress” has been made in the investigation.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Community members hosted a Light the Night Community Walk to mark one month since Lord was beaten.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Queen Creek held a town council meeting to discuss Lord’s death and provide updates on search warrants in the investigation.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice says the investigation continues and that he understands that it is “incredibly frustrating for the public that there has not yet been an arrest.”

