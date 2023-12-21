Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘Hand grenade’ found near McMinnville school turns out to be dog poop bag dispenser

Dog poop bag dispenser made to look like hand grenade
Dog poop bag dispenser made to look like hand grenade(McMinnville Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A dog poop bag dispenser caused quite the scare at a middle school in McMinnville on Monday.

The McMinnville Police Department says officers responded to Patton Middle School at about 10:35 a.m. after what appeared to be a hand grenade was seen in the grass field near the running track, which is away from any school buildings.

Officers secured the area and began communicating with the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad. The bomb squad used a drone to take close-up pictures of the item without going near it.

SEE ALSO: Pregnant dog found abandoned in SW Washington, gives birth to 11 puppies

After looking at the photos, officers determined the item was actually a dog waste bag dispenser that was made to look like a hand grenade.

The dispenser was removed from school property and school activities returned to normal.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

Desert Vista sophomore Everest Leydecker, 16, is widely considered one of the best female...
Female wrestler allowed to compete against boys at Phoenix high school
Gabriel Duque Garcia, 27, was found unresponsive in his jail cell Monday morning.
Murder suspect dies after being found unresponsive in downtown Phoenix jail cell
Surveillance video captured photos of the suspect.
Phoenix police searching for arson suspect; $1K reward offered
Several Valley restaurants will be open for the holidays, and some are offering specialty...
Phoenix-area restaurants offering specialty holiday menus
A heavy police presence could be seen near I-17 and Thomas.
Man dead after stabbing near I-17 in central Phoenix; suspect arrested