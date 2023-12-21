Get ready, Phoenix: Heavy rain, thunderstorms are coming

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong storm system spinning off the coast of Southern California is beginning to make its move onshore, and it will be bringing rain to Arizona. Right now, it looks like the first showers will be developing in Arizona after midnight Friday and picking up around that Valley during the morning drive to work.

By around 9 am, the heavy showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop, and we’ll be in and out of the rain most of Friday with accumulations of an inch of rain pretty common, but higher amounts expected. We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday into Saturday morning because of the heavy rain possibilities. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for central Arizona, including metro Phoenix, from 6 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

As far as snow is concerned, this is a warm storm so we won’t start to pick up snow above 7,000 feet until late Saturday into Sunday. As it looks now, most of the snow will end up along the Mogollon Rim and into the White Mountains, but Flagstaff could get a wet two to four inches of snow after the rain stops. And of course, it will be snowing at both our major ski resorts, Snowbowl and Sunrise. Look for up to a foot of new snow at those higher elevations above 8,500 feet. Winter storm watches and advisories have been issued for the White Mountains and extreme northeast Arizona.

Rain should begin tapering off Friday, and we’ll continue with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms into Saturday. But by Saturday night, the rain chances drop significantly around metro Phoenix, so outdoor plans that night are probably still good to go—as long as you’re OK with it being damp and cold.

The cool air will be with us for the entire holiday weekend.

