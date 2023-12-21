Families gather in Phoenix to demand change in DCS reporting of runaways, missing kids

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Foster care parents and advocates gathered at the Arizona State Capitol Wednesday, demanding changes and accountability at the Department of Child Safety (DCS).

A new law was recently passed regarding notification of missing foster kids in response to an incident involving two girls who were found dead after running away from a foster home in Mesa almost a year ago. But even with the new law, the crowd at the capitol says the agency still isn’t doing enough to report missing foster children and runaways.

State Rep. Barbara Parker chaired the meeting, saying five kids from foster homes disappeared in her own district just a few weeks ago, raising concerns about how effective the changes have really been.

Testimony Wednesday included two teenage girls who have been in the system. When Rep. Parker asked them why foster care children run, one answered that it’s “because sometimes they feel trapped, like no one cares about them.” Another teen girl said they know no one will come looking for them, search for them, or shine a light to find them.

Several parents of foster girls feel the same way and claim they’ve experienced it first-hand. “Recently, my child ran away and notification procedures weren’t followed,” one parent said. “There should have been notification. When my daughter came up missing, it was 48 hours before we were notified. She was not put on the Center for National Missing and Exploited Children.”

Steve Follett had the same experience with his adopted daughter. “She went missing on Sunday evening, and Thursday, I got an email from the case worker asking for a recent photo, which is needed to put her on the record for the National Missing and Exploited Children. I turned that around in minutes,” he said.

Yet nine days after going missing and eventually being found, he claims she was never posted on the national database as missing. “Every single minute when a child goes missing matters and that minute can cost someone their life,” said Anika Robinson, an advocate for foster children and families with ASA Now.

HB 2651 passed over the summer, obligating DCS to not only notify local media outlets within 48 hours but also notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children within 24 hours and to share the information on social media.

Robinson drafted the initial bill that was signed into law and once again finds herself advocating for foster children and their families. “I’m hoping for true reform,” she said. “I’m hoping that the department will step up and do the right thing and hire personnel that is equipped and actually follow the law in real-time for each of these missing children and that we’re no longer relying on case workers who are already overburdened and overworked.”

DCS CEO David Lujan was supposed to be at the meeting, but another agency representative spoke on his behalf before the special meeting about changes they hope to implement. Changes include updated sex trafficking training for new hires and annually for existing staffers. The DCS says it’s also looking to give parents better resources, including high-quality and affordable health services.

