Desert Vista High female wrestler now able to compete against males

Desert Vista sophomore Everest Leydecker, 16, is widely considered one of the best female wrestlers of her age after winning several championships.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a big win for Desert Vista High School sophomore Everest Leydecker. Since March, Leydecker and students from Sunnyside High School filed a petition to be able to compete against boys in wrestling. In the spring of 2020, the Arizona Interscholastic Association sanctioned girls wresting as a team sport, changing the bylaws that prevented female wrestlers who have all girl teams at their school from competing against boys.

For some, like Leydecker, this created some challenges when competing. Leydecker has been wrestling since she was 8 years old and is one of the best female wrestlers her age. “We don’t have enough girls yet that are challenging to the few girls that are elite in the state,” Leydecker said. Previously, Leydecker was able to compete against boys in some competitions her freshman year, but those didn’t go on her record. “Some of her wins would count. Some of her wins wouldn’t count,” said Desert Vista wrestling coach Davis Gonzalez.

That’s why Leydecker teamed up with others to help get these bylaws changed. On Jan. 12, the AIA approved Leydecker and Sunnyside students to compete against boys. “I’m happy and I hope that soon this won’t have to happen, but as of right now, I’m just happy I get to wrestle boys. You know, we can make history this year. We can be challenged and just get better overall,” Leydecker said.

While the ruling only applies to those who filed the petition, they’re hopeful it could eventually apply to all girls who want to wrestle. “I feel like it’s going to help more girls get into it because they see how good we are and what we’re doing,” Leydecker said.

