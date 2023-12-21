Your Life
Chandler man battling cancer provides inspiration with his elaborately decorated Christmas house

A man in Chandler isn't letting prostate cancer stop him from spreading Christmas cheer and he still put up all the decorations at this house.
By Jason Barry
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The bright lights, the music, the 48-foot-tall tree. The holiday house on Milky Way in Chandler is a big hit in the neighborhood, thanks to homeowner Frank Kostyun, who takes a lot of pride in every bulb and ornament that goes up.

“It just brings joy,” said Kostyun. “They love to come by; a lot of families in the neighborhood will come by almost every night.” This year, he wasn’t sure he’d be physically able to decorate his home and front yard. A few months ago, the 47-year-old IT professional was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He started chemo treatments in August that left him feeling weak and run down. However, Kostyun wasn’t about to disappoint his neighbors. He was determined to make his popular Christmas house better than ever.

“It was very much like therapy,” said Kostyun. “I pushed through it. I knew I was going to be weaker and I certainly paced myself a lot more, rather than spending entire days doing things, I worked 1-2 hours a day putting things up. I am not going to let it stop me. I am not going to let cancer stop me.”

What usually takes Kostyun two weeks to complete took two months, and that includes all 225,000 lights and the handmade rods on the roof. “We didn’t think he’d be able to do it this year, and then when we saw him out there, we were excited about it,” said neighbor Yvonne Sizemore. “We could tell that’s what he needed to keep him going this year.”

Kostyun’s story is starting to get some attention on social media, and that’s led to more people stopping to see the beautiful lights and the inspiration behind them. The Chandler man is already planning an even bigger and more elaborate display next year when he is hoping to be cancer-free.

“It really was a sense of accomplishment,” said Kostyun. “I was really happy to get through it.” Anyone interested in seeing the inspirational house is invited to stop by. The house is located at 4606 W. Milky Way in Chandler.

