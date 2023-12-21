Car incentives spike as year-end nears

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’ve been holding out on shopping for a vehicle, this may be a good time to find a deal on a new car.

“The dealers want to get rid of the previous years’ cars, in this case 2023, and make room for 2024s,” said Autotrader’s Brian Moody. “But there’s more good news on top of that, which is incentives are higher. Those cash back discounts or those financing commercials you see, there’s about a 136% increase in the amount of those from this time last year.”

To get the most bang for your buck at the dealership, the key is flexibility. “The secret is don’t get the thing everybody else is getting. When there’s lots of demand, the price is going to remain high, so you can’t go into it saying, ‘I want a full-size truck-based luxury SUV,’ and then say, ‘and now I’m going to try to get a deal,’” Moody said. “OK, well, everybody else wants that thing too, and for every one person that passes on it, there’s probably three that want one. Instead, look for sedans or hatchbacks.

Before you go to the dealership, do your own research online so you know how much the vehicle is worth and know your credit score. “When you see these advertised deals, that’s for people who have excellent credit,” Moody said.

For car shoppers who would rather wait, coming later in the new year, the new CARS Rule, also known as the Combatting Auto Retail Scams Rule, will go into effect. The FTC’s Sanya Shahrasbi says the new rule will put a stop to “bait and switch” tactics, so a vehicle’s advertised price should be the price consumers pay. “This is one of our biggest areas of consumer complaints,” Shahrasbi told On Your Side. “You can’t charge for items that consumers just don’t agree to.”

The CARS Rule will also tackle hidden junk fees. “What we mean by this, for example, is a service contract for oil changes on electric vehicles or duplicative warranties or subscription services that are not compatible with the car that you’re buying,” Shahrasbi explained. The FTC estimates the new protections will save car shoppers an estimated $3.4 billion and 72 million hours each year. It goes into effect on July 30, 2024.

In the meantime, you still have plenty of rights as a car shopper. Ask the dealer for the offering price; that’s what the car will cost you, excluding required government charges. Also ask about rebates and discounts, and don’t negotiate in monthly prices. Negotiate on the actual cost of the car.

