Arizona kids raise money to buy presents for Phoenix Children’s Hospital patients

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --You don’t have to be an adult to run a company; four Valley children are doing just that! Adriana, Allison, Christian and Sloan run a company called Kidz Dogz. All the kids are between 8 and 12 years old!

The sole purpose of their company is to help the community and empower other children. This week, the group delivered toys to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, bringing smiles to the faces of little ones who are spending Christmas and the holidays at the hospital.

So how did the kids raise enough money to buy all the presents? By selling hot dogs, of course! The group raised nearly $3,000 from selling hot dogs and lemonade at various community events in the East Valley. Great job!

