4 arrests made in connection to shooting death of teen in south Phoenix

Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of...
Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of Southern Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police announced late Wednesday that four people, including a minor have been arrested in connection to a teen who was shot to death in south Phoenix last month.

According to Phoenix Police, detectives arrested 18-year-old Dareon Harris and a teenager on Dec. 14. Four days later, officers arrested Leonard Brown, 19, days later after investigators linked all of the suspects to the teen’s murder. A fourth suspect, identified as 18-year-old Takari Humphreys was arrested on Wednesday.

On Nov. 28, just before 9 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to an apartment complex near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of Southern Avenue. 911 callers reported an injured person was in front of a unit and that gunfire was heard in the complex. Officers arrived at the complex’s parking lot and found 17-year-old Marc Leyva on the ground next to a car with bullet holes, arresting documents say. Leyva was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Investigators learned that Leyva borrowed his mother’s car and drove with his friend to pick up two more people to go to a liquor store. Returning from the store, as the group was getting out of Leyva’s car, Brown and a second suspect, walked up to the group, asking about Leyva’s friends’ shoes and asking what he would do “if someone pointed a gun at him,” court documents said.

In court paperwork, detectives say that both of those suspects admitted to having guns with them and planned to rob Leyva when he arrived at the apartment complex. Police also confirmed the four suspects all knew each other.

