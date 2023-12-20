Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘We need more joy’: Principal goes above and beyond to spread holiday cheer to students

Cedar Ridge Elementary School Principal Erin Lange is helping spread a little holiday cheer to her students ahead of Christmas. (Source: KWTX)
By Ally Kadlubar and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A principal in Texas is helping bring holiday magic to her elementary school students this Christmas.

Cedar Ridge Elementary School Principal Erin Lange has been dressing up like an elf and hiding in different places on campus ahead of the holiday weekend.

“School should be fun,” Lange said. “I think we get kind of lost in all the testing and the learning. I think this is a good time to celebrate and bring smiles to the students.”

Lange surprised Cedar Ridge students as they stepped off the bus to find her dressed in elf attire and on the roof of the school’s entrance this week.

She said she wanted to do something memorable before students leave for Christmas break.

Lange found hiding spots around the school to greet them as they walked to class.

“Kids are coming in excited and happy and laughing,” she said.

Lange started her daily hiding spots last year to help boost attendance during December while bringing some holiday cheer to her students.

“We need more joy. We get the kids in the morning laughing and having fun for the Christmas season,” she said. “I hide somewhere every morning.”

The principal said it did help attendance last year and increased the holiday spirit seen on campus.

She said students run up to her every morning.

According to Lange, she plans to make this an annual tradition at the school.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Christmas is coming and so is the rain, so venues are preparing for the wet weather.
Approaching weekend storms have folks preparing for the wet weather
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan....
Colorado Supreme Court rules that Trump is disqualified from state’s 2024 primary ballot
Colorado Supreme Court rules that Trump is disqualified from state’s 2024 primary ballot
There are hundreds of migrants in three different campsites.
Migrants camping out in desert between San Diego and Yuma growing desperate
The collision happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Anthem...
Driver ‘unresponsive’ after fiery 4-car crash on I-17 north of Phoenix