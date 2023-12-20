Tolleson city staffer testifies Arizona lawmaker threatened to throw her off a balcony

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The House Ethics Committee held a hearing Tuesday looking into the behavior of a West Valley lawmaker accused of, among other things, threatening to kill a city staff worker in Tolleson.

The complaint filed earlier this year against Rep. Leezah Sun came from her fellow Democratic lawmakers and could end up getting her kicked out of office.

During the two-and-a-half-hour hearing, the five-member panel heard from five witnesses who accused Sun of abusing her position of power. The most serious accusations came from the Tolleson government affairs chief, who testified that Sun threatened to slap and “throw me off the balcony to kill me.”

Sun denied threatening to kill the woman and most of the other accusations made against her, such as evoking the attorney general’s name while injecting herself into a child custody case. However, Sun did admit to telling someone she wanted to slap the Tolleson woman over a dispute about funding for a freeway project.

The former campaign manager of a state lawmaker facing an ethics investigation said Thursday that he should have never helped her get elected.

Sun told the panel that she is someone who speaks directly and uses profanity. “I’m expressive, but I am not cruel, I am not malice, I speak with intent, purpose, and directness but always with compassion,” Sun said.

There’s no word yet on when the committee will make any formal recommendations. They could recommend nothing, censure or expulsion from the Legislature.

The full House would have to vote on any punishment recommendation. A censure requires a simple majority, while expulsion requires a two-thirds vote of the 60-member chamber.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.