Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

There’s something you should do before you wrap tech toys

Parents should set up parental controls before the tech gifts are wrapped.
Parents should set up parental controls before the tech gifts are wrapped.(Microsoft | Playstation/Microsoft)
By Susan Campbell
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — From phones to tablets, smart watches and gaming consoles, kids may have a lot of technology on their holiday wish lists.

“Please do not give your children the ‘gift’ of unfiltered, unmoderated access to the internet,” said Titania Jordan, a tech expert and author of “Parenting in a Tech World.” “So many parents think, ‘Not my kid,’ or ‘I’ll know if my kid has stumbled across something problematic,’ or ‘my kid will tell me,’ and I’m here to tell you that’s not the case.”

To protect your children and safeguard their new tech toys, set up parental controls before you wrap their gifts. “Whether it’s an Xbox, a PS5, a Nintendo Switch, a Kindle, whatever it is, if it can connect to the internet, it has dangers, but it also has parental controls,” Jordan said. “Just Google the name of the thing. Look at the settings. You can call the customer service number. You can email them. They will walk you through it.”

Smartphones also have free, parental controls built in that will allow parents to set content filters and screen time limits. That way, kids can start playing safety the second that wrapping paper is torn off their gifts. “How frustrating is it as a child to get a gift, but then your parents say, ‘Oh, wait, wait. We’ve got to look at the settings. We’ve got do the thing,’” Jordan said. “No. You just want to go, so go ahead and get that out of the way ahead of time so they can really just play.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

You should also use strong tape that’s designed for shipping.
Last minute holiday shipping do’s and don’ts
'Tis the season for giving, but you'll want to make sure you are packing your gifts correctly....
Last-minute holiday shipping tips
The financial expert and author joined On Your Side's Susan Campbell about his new book and...
Talking money with Grant Cardone ahead of his real estate summit
Martie has worked with 2,500 different brands, and the online discount retailer adds 100 to...
Discount groceries: How some shoppers saved $1,000+ this year