There’s something you should do before you wrap tech toys

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — From phones to tablets, smart watches and gaming consoles, kids may have a lot of technology on their holiday wish lists.

“Please do not give your children the ‘gift’ of unfiltered, unmoderated access to the internet,” said Titania Jordan, a tech expert and author of “Parenting in a Tech World.” “So many parents think, ‘Not my kid,’ or ‘I’ll know if my kid has stumbled across something problematic,’ or ‘my kid will tell me,’ and I’m here to tell you that’s not the case.”

To protect your children and safeguard their new tech toys, set up parental controls before you wrap their gifts. “Whether it’s an Xbox, a PS5, a Nintendo Switch, a Kindle, whatever it is, if it can connect to the internet, it has dangers, but it also has parental controls,” Jordan said. “Just Google the name of the thing. Look at the settings. You can call the customer service number. You can email them. They will walk you through it.”

Smartphones also have free, parental controls built in that will allow parents to set content filters and screen time limits. That way, kids can start playing safety the second that wrapping paper is torn off their gifts. “How frustrating is it as a child to get a gift, but then your parents say, ‘Oh, wait, wait. We’ve got to look at the settings. We’ve got do the thing,’” Jordan said. “No. You just want to go, so go ahead and get that out of the way ahead of time so they can really just play.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.