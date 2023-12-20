Suspect arrested in connection to teen boy’s death in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a suspect accused of initiating a robbery that left a teen boy dead in south Phoenix last month. On Tuesday, 19-year-old Leonard Ray Brown was taken into custody.

On Nov. 28, just before 9 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to an apartment complex near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of Southern Avenue. 911 callers reported an injured person was in front of a unit and that gunfire was heard in the complex. Officers arrived at the complex’s parking lot and found 17-year-old Marc Leyva on the ground next to a car with bullet holes, court paperwork states. Leyva was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Investigators learned that Leyva borrowed his mother’s car and drove with his friend to pick up two more people to go to a liquor store. Returning from the store, as the group was getting out of Leyva’s car, Brown and a second suspect walked up to the group, asking about Leyva’s friends’ shoes and asking what he would do “if someone pointed a gun at him,” court documents state.

Some of the six then pulled out guns, and a firefight ensued, investigators say. Brown and his friend started running and gunning, striking several vehicles. Video from the complex captured six people standing around Levya’s car moments before the shootout. Leyva’s friend then called Leyva’s mother, saying her son had been shot after multiple people tried to rob them, according to court documents.

In an interview with Leyva’s friend, he reportedly told police the suspects knew Leyva had cash on him and believed it was a setup. He claimed Brown, his friend and the two people Leyva picked up all had plans to rob them. Police confirmed the four suspects, including Brown, all knew each other.

Marc Leyva, 17, was shot Tuesday night in the area of 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road.

On Dec. 14, two of the boys were taken into custody. Both admitted to having guns with them and planned to rob Leyva when he arrived at the apartment complex. They claimed Leyva had plans to buy a gun from another suspect and assumed he had cash. Phone records show the two boys had called Brown while they were at the liquor store and planned to rob Leyva and his friend, who were both unaware. One of the boys asked Brown to have a gun with him “in case things went wrong,” police said. The two boys also claimed Brown was the one who initiated the robbery and fired the first shot toward Leyva, court paperwork states.

Brown was arrested on Tuesday and booked on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. It’s unclear if the other three suspects will face charges in Leyva’s death.

