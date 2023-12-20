Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Sunny and nice on Thursday, with rain on the way to the Valley

Not a big snow event expected for the High Country
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for noon Wednesday 12/20/23
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Scattered showers covered over half the Valley with measurable rain this morning with an average of .04″. Looks like the far East Valley and the upslope areas like Fountain Hills received the most rain at just over a tenth of an inch of rain.

Another cloudy night served up a warm morning with an overnight low of 60 degrees, breaking another warmest record low for today’s date. The old record was 57 degrees set all the way back in 1921. Still, a stray shower or two is possible for tonight. Some clearing should drop our lows into the mid-50s tonight with mostly sunny and warm conditions for Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. Then things change ...

Average of .04" across the Valley!
Average of .04" across the Valley!(AZFamily)

Earlier this week, we declared First Alert Weather days for Friday and Saturday, and we believe the heaviest rain statewide will start Friday in the early morning hours. The low-pressure center moving in from the west will increase rainfall amounts throughout the day with .50-1″ possible across the Valley with higher amounts in the upslope areas north and east of the Valley.

High terrain in nearby Gila County could receive up to two inches of rain. The cold air and unstable atmosphere could produce a thunderstorm or two where rainfall amounts would be higher. It will be much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

For the mountain communities, this looks to be mostly a rain event with snow falling in the highest elevations until cold air arrives on the backside of the low late into the weekend. Snow levels are expected to stay fairly high between 8,000 and 9,000 feet Friday. By Saturday, snow levels fall to the 7,000 to 7,500 feet range.

At this point, snow amounts look fairly light, between a half-inch and two inches expected in spots like Flagstaff. Up to a foot of snow is expected at the highest elevations of the San Francisco Peaks and the White Mountains. Another round of light snow may drop below 6,000 feet on Sunday morning.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look dry and mostly sunny here in the Valley with highs in the low to mid-60s.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

.
Rain arrives in metro Phoenix; First Alert days on Friday & Saturday
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for noon Wednesday 12/20/23
Cold and snow for Arizona's high country as we get to the weekend
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Wednesday 12/20/23
Light snow and rain around Arizona toward the weekend
.
Waking up to rain in Phoenix