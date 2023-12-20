Sunny and nice on Thursday, with rain on the way to the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scattered showers covered over half the Valley with measurable rain this morning with an average of .04″. Looks like the far East Valley and the upslope areas like Fountain Hills received the most rain at just over a tenth of an inch of rain.

Another cloudy night served up a warm morning with an overnight low of 60 degrees, breaking another warmest record low for today’s date. The old record was 57 degrees set all the way back in 1921. Still, a stray shower or two is possible for tonight. Some clearing should drop our lows into the mid-50s tonight with mostly sunny and warm conditions for Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. Then things change ...

Average of .04" across the Valley! (AZFamily)

Earlier this week, we declared First Alert Weather days for Friday and Saturday, and we believe the heaviest rain statewide will start Friday in the early morning hours. The low-pressure center moving in from the west will increase rainfall amounts throughout the day with .50-1″ possible across the Valley with higher amounts in the upslope areas north and east of the Valley.

High terrain in nearby Gila County could receive up to two inches of rain. The cold air and unstable atmosphere could produce a thunderstorm or two where rainfall amounts would be higher. It will be much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

For the mountain communities, this looks to be mostly a rain event with snow falling in the highest elevations until cold air arrives on the backside of the low late into the weekend. Snow levels are expected to stay fairly high between 8,000 and 9,000 feet Friday. By Saturday, snow levels fall to the 7,000 to 7,500 feet range.

At this point, snow amounts look fairly light, between a half-inch and two inches expected in spots like Flagstaff. Up to a foot of snow is expected at the highest elevations of the San Francisco Peaks and the White Mountains. Another round of light snow may drop below 6,000 feet on Sunday morning.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look dry and mostly sunny here in the Valley with highs in the low to mid-60s.

