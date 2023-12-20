Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are urging people to be vigilant when going to the bank because of an increase in ‘jugging’ cases. Authorities say ‘jugging’ is when a criminal follows you from a bank after you withdraw money and later steal it from your vehicle. Scottsdale police said so far, they know of 24 cases and are investigating more.

Investigators urge people to be watchful of their surroundings at a bank and keep a close eye to see if they’re being followed. Police say you should conceal the cash as soon as you get it and under no circumstance keep it in your car. Scottsdale Sgt. Wiley Adams said they have made arrests in these cases before but admit it’s hard to find the crooks in these cases.

“We want to find them, it’s just a very difficult crime to apprehend or identify, unlike credit card uses or stealing something like an Apple iPhone,” said Sgt. Adams. “Cash is something very hard to trace.”

Arizona’s Family spoke to one victim who didn’t want to be identified, who fell victim to the crooks after withdrawing a large sum of money from the bank. The victim believes he was followed for more than ten miles to his work. He put the cash somewhere in his vehicle, and later, a crook broke the window and made off with the money. “It hurts, whenever someone takes that amount of money from you, it hurts, its a hard thing to deal with when you work hard for your money and someone just takes it like that,” he said. Police are investigating his case.

Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you. Instead, call 911 or drive to the closest police department.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.