Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases

Crooks are using a tactic called "jugging," which is where they follow customers walking out of a bank and stealing money from their vehicles.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are urging people to be vigilant when going to the bank because of an increase in ‘jugging’ cases. Authorities say ‘jugging’ is when a criminal follows you from a bank after you withdraw money and later steal it from your vehicle. Scottsdale police said so far, they know of 24 cases and are investigating more.

Investigators urge people to be watchful of their surroundings at a bank and keep a close eye to see if they’re being followed. Police say you should conceal the cash as soon as you get it and under no circumstance keep it in your car. Scottsdale Sgt. Wiley Adams said they have made arrests in these cases before but admit it’s hard to find the crooks in these cases.

“We want to find them, it’s just a very difficult crime to apprehend or identify, unlike credit card uses or stealing something like an Apple iPhone,” said Sgt. Adams. “Cash is something very hard to trace.”

Arizona’s Family spoke to one victim who didn’t want to be identified, who fell victim to the crooks after withdrawing a large sum of money from the bank. The victim believes he was followed for more than ten miles to his work. He put the cash somewhere in his vehicle, and later, a crook broke the window and made off with the money. “It hurts, whenever someone takes that amount of money from you, it hurts, its a hard thing to deal with when you work hard for your money and someone just takes it like that,” he said. Police are investigating his case.

Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you. Instead, call 911 or drive to the closest police department.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

FILE - Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake talks in the Spin Room...
Judge denies Kari Lake’s request to dismiss Stephen Richer defamation lawsuit
On Your Side's Susan Campbell with how to protect your kids before that gadget gets into their...
Tips on keeping kids safe with their new tech toys
A Valley philanthropist and a local organization are teaming up to do Something Good!
Families in need get a $20,000 Target shopping spree in Tempe
Crooks are using a tactic called "jugging," which is where they follow customers walking out...
Crooks targeting bank customers in Scottsdale