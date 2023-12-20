Rocky Point beaches, businesses empty as Lukeville Port of Entry remains closed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This time of year is typically huge for the local economy in Rocky Point, which relies heavily on American tourism. Over the week of Christmas, thousands of Americans usually drive down and vacation there. However, locals tell Arizona’s Family the restaurants that are usually hard to get into this week are empty.

Some, like dual Mexican-American citizen Aron Brown, a landlord and real estate broker, say the situation in Rocky Point is becoming more and more heartbreaking the longer the Lukeville port of entry remains closed. The beaches are empty. The parking lots are normally packed and you’d have to circle to find one.

He says all of his short-term rentals have been canceled this week because people don’t want to add six hours each way to their trip driving through Nogales, which is often thought to be more dangerous because of alleged cartel activity.

Brown says he is frustrated more is not being done to re-open the Lukeville port of entry. He fears if it lasts any longer, it could have long-term consequences for the economy.

“I do rentals,” he says. “It’s been since the day they closed, they shut down completely here. Everybody is wanting their money back and nobody is coming down because of the uncertainty of the border opening and because it’s 10 hours to get back to the states using the alternate routes.”

He says the homes here are empty as well. Cholla Bay, which is normally bustling this time of year, is a ghost town. “Usually they are rented out every single weekend,” he says, “Since the border closure, zero rentals. Zero. Nothing at all. And the ones that were booked for Christmas and New Years have been canceled because they don’t want to do the drive because they are scared.”

The Lukeville Port of Entry has been closed since December 4th.

Brown also typically drives to Phoenix a few times a week as part of his business marketing. He drives up through Tucson and makes several stops on his Journey. He says a trip that would normally be six to eight hours round trip now is taking him 27.

