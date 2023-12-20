Reward offered as Phoenix police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released photos of a suspect’s vehicle after a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle left a woman dead last week. The vehicle is described as a gray four-door sedan with a sunroof that will have damage to its rear passenger side, according to police.
Just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 14, police say 31-year-old Katerina Penrose was riding her Ducati motorcycle near 13th Street and Thunderbird Road when the driver of a sedan cut in front of her while attempting to turn left. Penrose attempted to avoid the collision but crashed into the car. Police say the driver then sped off from the scene. Penrose was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.
Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. Anonymous tips can also be provided on the Silent Witness website here. Up to a $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
