Rep. Athena Salman resigning from Arizona Legislature to join abortion rights group

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — State Rep. Athena Salman plans to resign from the Arizona Legislature by the end of December to become the director of Arizona campaigns for the state chapter of Reproductive Freedom for All. She announced her decision on social media on Wednesday morning.

“The right to decide if, when and how to start and grow your family faces the largest threat in generations,” Salman said in a statement announcing her resignation. “We are one bad court decision away from a 160-year-old total ban on abortion being reinstated in Arizona.”

Salman, a Democrat, was elected to the Arizona House in 2016 and represents District 8, which largely includes Tempe. She’s also the first elected official in Arizona to be of Palestinian descent. As CRFA’s newest director, Salaman says the organization plans to “mobilize 75,000 members across the state to enshrine” access to abortion as a fundamental right in Arizona’s constitution.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to be an authentic and compassionate leader for my community in the Arizona Legislature,” she said. “I am forever grateful to my constituents and supporters for your support, and deeply appreciate the love and encouragement of my friends and family. Together, we will make history.”

Exciting and impactful new chapter for Rep. Salman, but we will miss her voice, values, dedication and 🔥in our caucus. Thank you for your work and public service! https://t.co/8ZF5pWWHCh — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) December 20, 2023

Salman is not the first Democrat to resign from the Arizona House this year. In July, House Minority Leader Andrés Cano resigned after being accepted at Harvard to pursue a master’s degree in public administration.

