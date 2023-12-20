Rain arrives in metro Phoenix; First Alert days on Friday & Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Morning showers come to an end by mid morning in the Valley and we’ll warm up to the mid 70s today under partly sunny skies.

Tomorrow looks to be a dry day across the Valley before a significant storm arrives Thursday night and impacts us through the weekend. Friday and Saturday are First Alert weather days.

Rain chances start Thursday night with thunderstorms possible as well. We’ll likely see widespread, moderate rainfall by Friday morning in the Valley and continuing through much of the day. Rainfall amounts could be more than one inch across the Valley, with higher amounts possible in the foothills locations north and northeast of town. High temperatures climb only to the mid 60s Friday through the weekend.

Rain chances continue Friday night and into Saturday morning. Scattered showers are likely to continue Saturday during the day, eventually tapering off Sunday. Christmas Day looks dry in the Valley with temperatures starting off chilly in the 30s and 40s and warming to the mid 60s with lots of sunshine.

For the high country, rain and snow showers are possible throughout today, with more widespread rain also likely arriving Friday. Snow levels are expected to stay fairly high between 8000 and 9000 feet Friday, so most of what falls in the high country Friday will be rain.

By Saturday, snow levels fall to 7000 to 7500 feet. At this point, snow amounts look fairly light, between a half inch and two inches expected in spots like Flagstaff. Up to a foot of snow is expected at the highest elevations of the San Francisco Peaks and the White Mountains.

Another storm quickly moves through Sunday, bringing light snow again to the high country with snow levels down to 5500 feet.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.