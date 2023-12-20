Phoenix Police: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV that pulled out in front of him

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after police say he was riding his motorcycle and crashed into an SUV that suddenly pulled out in front of him in southwest Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a crash near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Officers arrived and found the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Ricardo Fonesca, critically injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives say the Fonseca was riding his motorcycle heading west on Lower Buckeye Road when an SUV pulled out of a private driveway. According to police, Fonesca could not stop his motorcycle and crashed into the SUV. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene, and police say she showed no signs of impairment.

