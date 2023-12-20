Your Life
No injuries reported after train derails in Apache County

The incident is under investigation by the NTSB.
The incident is under investigation by the NTSB.(Apache County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) An investigation is underway after a train derailed Wednesday morning in Apache County.

Apache County sheriff’s deputies and Puerco Valley fire crews responded to the derailment that happened near the Petrified Forest National Park, a few miles south of Interstate 40. No injuries were reported, but it’s currently unclear how many cars derailed or what they were carrying.

County Road 7156 near Adamana Road was temporarily closed but has since been cleared for traffic. The incident is under investigation by the NTSB and Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

