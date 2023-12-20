Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Migrants camping out in desert between San Diego and Yuma growing desperate

There are hundreds of migrants in three different campsites.
There are hundreds of migrants in three different campsites.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SAN DIEGO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A migrant encampment in a remote area along the California-Mexico border, just two hours west of the Yuma border, is raising concerns as temperatures begin to cool down.

It is located in the Jacumba Mountains east of San Diego County. A high number of migrants have been crossing through some of the border wall gaps in the area. After crossing the border, migrants wait out in the desert for Border Patrol to pick them up so they can seek asylum in the U.S. “Border Patrol directs them to these open air detention sites and expects them to stay there until they have time to process them in their normal way. They’re so overloaded that sometimes it takes days,” said Sam Schultz, a Jacumba-area resident.

Schultz and a small group of volunteers have been feeding the migrants and providing aid since the summer. “A couple was here for five days, four nights,” said Schultz.

With donations, Schultz said they’ve provided some protection from the extreme temperatures. “There’s a storm headed this way today and we put up tents and structures as much as we can,” he said.

He said there are three different campsites in the area where migrants are gathering. On Tuesday, there were a total of about 300 migrants. We drove to one campsite that had about 60 migrants. People from all corners of the world could be seen huddled together around campfires to stay warm. One group from India said they had arrived Tuesday morning. “We traveled for seven days,” said a man from the group. He said the journey was hard, but he hoped to seek asylum and start working soon.

After a few minutes at the camp, a Border Patrol agent arrived and asked the women with children to line up first. They took a group of about 13 people, mostly children. The agent told the rest of the migrants that they would be back for another group.

Border patrol saw a record number of 3 million people crossing the border for the 2023 fiscal year. The surge has overloaded sectors like San Diego, so much so that the Yuma Border Patrol Sector has taken in busloads of migrants from San Diego to help with processing.

Schultz said the situation has only intensified. “Some are just leaving at this point. We have one fellow that came into town, called an Uber and off he went,” he said.

Unlawful entry to Texas is what Gov. Greg Abbot is trying to enforce. He signed a bill allowing police to arrest migrants suspected of entering the U.S. illegally. It’s a move the ACLU plans to challenge.

Meanwhile, in Jacumba, Schultz struggles to see improvement. “I don’t know, I spoke to officials on every level from local to federal, whoever will talk to me,” he said. As the influx of migrants continues to overwhelm border patrol at the southern border, desperation only grows for the hundreds of migrants waiting to be processed.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Christmas is coming and so is the rain, so venues are preparing for the wet weather.
Approaching weekend storms have folks preparing for the wet weather
The collision happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Anthem...
Driver ‘unresponsive’ after fiery 4-car crash on I-17 north of Phoenix
Young patients at Valleywise Hospital were visited by Daisey Mountain firefighters and given...
Firefighters deliver Christmas cheer to young Valleywise Hospital patients
Chad Daybell is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of his first wife, Tammy...
Judge rejects request of Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow’s husband, to remove death penalty