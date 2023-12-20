Your Life
Man dead after shooting near I-17 in central Phoenix; suspect on the run

Detectives are working to learn exactly where the shooting occurred, but a heavy police presence could be seen at a Denny’s restaurant adjacent to a La Quinta.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting near Interstate 17 in central Phoenix early Tuesday.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that they were called out to a business near the freeway and Thomas Road around 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man seriously injured with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. At this time, detectives are still working to learn exactly where the shooting occurred, but a heavy police presence could be seen at the Denny’s restaurant adjacent to a La Quinta motel. Authorities also said the suspect ran off before officers arrived.

An update is expected later in the day. No other information has been released.

