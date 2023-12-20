Your Life
Loved ones remember victims of Phoenix murder-suicide

Detectives say Carmen Buscemi, 62, and his secretary Sage Fitz, 49, were both shot to death by...
Detectives say Carmen Buscemi, 62, and his secretary Sage Fitz, 49, were both shot to death by Fitz's estranged husband.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Steve Moisoff is remembering his friend of 30 years, Carmen Buscemi. He describes the 62-year-old as loving, kind, and generous. “I deemed him the best friend I ever had, he was the most helpful person,” said Moisoff.

Police responded Monday to Buscemi’s auto shop near Deer Valley Road and 27th Avenue. Detectives said that is where Buscemi and his secretary Sage Fitz, 49, were both shot to death. The suspect was later identified as Sage’s estranged husband, Bryan Fitz, 53.

Police said Bryan took off before officers got there, but through witnesses and detective work, they were able to track him back to his home off 22nd Avenue and Uptopia Road. When officers eventually got inside, what they found was horrific. His son Baynen Fitz, 12, and the family dog were dead. Police said Bryan Fitz shot them before turning the gun on himself. “It was one of the most devastating things in my life. Lost two sons and this is the same if not worse than that,” said Moisoff.

Phoenix Police have pointed to “marriage issues” as a possible motive. Buscemi’s family and friends said Sage often expressed concerns about her marriage and described Bryan as controlling and jealous.

“You never think something like this is going to happen, but he was a controlling guy and a gun guy. I am not surprised he did this but no one ever expected it,” said Moisoff.

Moisoff said that Sage was bubbly and personable. He wants the pair to be remembered as loving people.

