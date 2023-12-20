LIST: Christmas events and light displays in the Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Are you looking to sip some hot chocolate and look at dazzling light displays? Arizona’s Family has you covered for family events around the Valley or if you’re looking to take a drive to see your favorite Christmas neighborhoods.

Enchant Scottsdale

Take a walk through a dazzling light maze with an immersive experience at Enchant Scottsdale! Guests can wander through The Village with vendors, crafters and boutiques, and glide through dazzling Christmas lights while ice skating. Of course, Santa Claus himself will be in attendance!

When: November 24 through January 6, 2024.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick - 7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Cost: Adults begin at $34 and ages 3-17 start at $25.50. Children two and under are free. For more information about special offers or group tickets, click or tap here.

Pratt Brothers Christmas

Have you ever wondered what the Wild, Wild West is like at Christmas time? Look no further than the Pratt Brothers Christmas at Rawhide this holiday season. Guests can enjoy a gun show, ride a train through a winter wonderland and watch the spectacular life-size gingerbread house show!

When: November 24, 2023 - December 24, 2023

Where: Rawhide Western Town - 5700 W North Loop Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226

Cost: General admission is $29. Military and first responders are $25. For more information about prices and specialty packs, click here.

ZooLights

It’s a family favorite — ZooLights is back at the Phoenix Zoo! Nearly four million lights illuminate the zoo, and brand-new lanterns are scattered throughout the property. You can’t forget the synchronized light show! If you’re lucky, you may catch a glimpse of some nocturnal animals.

When: November 22, 2023 - January 14, 2024 from 5:30 - 10:30 P.M.

Where: Phoenix Zoo - 455 North Galvin Parkway

Cost: Online tickets are $30 per person or $25 for zoo members. Tickets at the gate are $35 a person or $30 for zoo members. Children ages 2 and under are free.

Christmas at the Princess

Celebrate the season at the award-winning Fairmont Scottsdale Princess resort. The resort transforms into an enchanting winter wonderland, Christmas at the Princess! Take a ride on the Princess Express trains, see the lagoon lights and plaza shows and sit around the fire for some scrumptious s’mores.

When: November 17, 2023 - January 6, 2024

Where: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess - 7575 East Princess Drive

Cost: Tickets are $35 per person and parking is $35 per vehicle. Kids three and under are free. For more information about ticket add-ons or VIP rates, click here.

Merry Main Street

Enjoy the amazing Arizona winter weather while ice skating under the stars! Merry Main Street transforms downtown Mesa into a winter oasis where guests can meet Santa, check out local vendor and food trucks and take photos in front of a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree.

When: November 24 through January 6, 2024

Where: Downtown Mesa

Cost: Free, but ice rink fees are $10 for a one-hour skate session. Kids can visit Santa for free on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Glendale Glitters

See Glendale lit up with dazzling lights as Glendale Glitters celebrates its 30th anniversary!

When: November 24 – January 1, 2023

Where: Glendale Civic Center - 5750 W Glenn Dr

Cost: Free

Valley Neighborhoods/Homes with Light Displays

Christmas on Comstock - 3702 E Comstock Dr

Agritopia Gilbert - Agritopia, Gilbert

Natal Circle - W Natal Circle, Mesa

Christmas Eve Luminarias in Moon Valley - 1344 W Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix

Christmas on Orchid Lane - 6320-6481 W. Orchid Lane, Chandler

The Lights on Evergreen - 3131 N. Evergreen St., Buckeye

The Scary Christmas House - 4431 W. Escuda Drive, Glendale

Miracle on 34th Lane - 22415 N. 34th Lane, Phoenix

Mesa Christmas - 1610 E. Hermosa Vista, Mesa

Voltaire Avenue - 4600-4800 E. Voltaire Avenue, Phoenix

Loop of Lights San Tan Valley - 38454 N Carolina Ave, San Tan Valley

Eastmark Chrismark - Eastmark, Mesa

Grayhawk AZ Christmas Street - 76th Way and Rose Garden Lane, Scottsdale

