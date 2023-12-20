Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Judge rejects request of Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow’s husband, to remove death penalty

Chad Daybell is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of his first wife, Tammy...
Chad Daybell is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, a crime Lori Vallow wasn't charged with.((Source: Rexburg Police Department/CNN))
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ANTHONY, ID (3TV/CBS 5) — A judge on Tuesday refused to take the death penalty off the table for Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow’s husband, in his murder case in connection to the deaths of Vallow’s two children and his first wife.

Idaho District Judge Steven W. Boyce dismissed both objections from Daybell’s lawyers over the death penalty. Daybell’s defense claimed that Vallow was more culpable in the murders of her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow. Lori Vallow was found guilty in May and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He rejected the culpability narrative, saying the court can’t speculate on what evidence Daybell will present to show he’s less culpable, adding it would “make a premature determination about what the facts of Daybell’s case— not Vallow’s case— are.”

Boyce also points to the fact that Chad Daybell’s case has additional charges. He was also indicted on two counts of insurance fraud in connection to Tammy Daybell’s life insurance policies. The judge also brings up that Chad Daybell is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell, a crime punishable by death that Lori Vallow wasn’t charged with.

A few weeks before the trial, Boyce removed the death penalty as a possible punishment. But in Chad Daybell’s case, Boyce said it should be up to the jury to decide if capital punishment is appropriate.

Daybell’s trial is scheduled to start on April 1, 2024.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

The man who prosecutors say took his teen nephew from Gilbert because of his religious Second...
Man accused of taking his teen due to doomsday beliefs back in Arizona
Lori Vallow Daybell leaves a Maricopa County, Arizona courtroom on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023...
Lori Vallow arraigned in Arizona on murder charges
58-year-old Donald Day Jr. was arrested on December 1 in the small community of Heber...
Exclusive: Witness records FBI agents arresting Arizona man tied to Australia terror attack
Foreground shows a burned out car what remained from the 2022 standoff in Wieambilla. Pictured...
Northern Arizona man charged for inciting religious terror attack in Australia that killed two police officers