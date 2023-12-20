Your Life
Judge denies Kari Lake’s request to dismiss Stephen Richer defamation lawsuit

FILE - Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake talks in the Spin Room...
FILE - Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake talks in the Spin Room after former President Donald Trump held a campaign rally, Nov. 8, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla. On Thursday, Nov. 30, a judge rejected Lake’s request to examine signed ballot envelopes of 1.3 million early voters, giving the defeated Arizona Republican candidate for governor another loss in her third trial related to last year’s election. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Maricopa County judge denied a motion on Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by county recorder Stephen Richer accusing former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake of defamation.

Lake’s team had asked the judge to throw out the case because she believed the remarks she had made were true and that the suit violated laws designed to protect people from frivolous lawsuits (anti-SLAPP laws.) In the court’s reasoning, the judge noted that the court considered Lake’s remarks as “provably false,” meaning that the burden now lies on the Lake campaign to prove their reasoning for making those statements. The court also noted previous findings showing “nothing to substantiate [Lake’s] claim of intentional misconduct” in the 2022 election.

Arizona’s Family previously reported how the county’s top election official was going after Lake after she claimed he had intentionally printed 19-inch images on 20-inch ballots so the tabulators would jam. Lawyers also alleged in the lawsuit that Richer and his family faced continued death threats and in-person confrontations stemming from the falsehoods spread by Lake and her campaign.

