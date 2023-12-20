Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin indicted

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The inmate accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin 22 times in federal prison last month has been indicted by a grand jury.

Documents show 52-year-old John Turscak was charged with attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, intentional assault with an attempt to murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Documents state Turscak had intentionally and knowingly assaulted Chauvin with an improvised knife with intent to do bodily harm.

The Associated Press reports Turscak had told correctional officers he would have killed Chauvin if they had not intervened quickly.

The Associated Press also reported Turscak told FBI agents after the assault that he attacked Chauvin on Black Friday as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement and the “Black Hand,” which is a symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia, prosecutors said.

Turscak is serving a 30-year sentence for crimes committed while a member of the Mexican Mafia prison gang. He told investigators he thought about attacking Chauvin for a month because he is a high-profile inmate. However, he denied wanting to kill him, according to prosecutors.

Chauvin, 47, was sent to FCI Tucson from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison in August 2022 to simultaneously serve a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights and a 22½-year state sentence for second-degree murder.

