Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin indicted

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty...
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.(Source: Minnesota Dept. of Corrections via CNN)
By 13 News Staff and Andres Rendon
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The inmate accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin 22 times in federal prison last month has been indicted by a grand jury.

Documents show 52-year-old John Turscak was charged with attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, intentional assault with an attempt to murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Documents state Turscak had intentionally and knowingly assaulted Chauvin with an improvised knife with intent to do bodily harm.

The Associated Press reports Turscak had told correctional officers he would have killed Chauvin if they had not intervened quickly.

The Associated Press also reported Turscak told FBI agents after the assault that he attacked Chauvin on Black Friday as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement and the “Black Hand,” which is a symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia, prosecutors said.

Turscak is serving a 30-year sentence for crimes committed while a member of the Mexican Mafia prison gang. He told investigators he thought about attacking Chauvin for a month because he is a high-profile inmate. However, he denied wanting to kill him, according to prosecutors.

Chauvin, 47, was sent to FCI Tucson from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison in August 2022 to simultaneously serve a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights and a 22½-year state sentence for second-degree murder.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

A man in Chandler isn't letting prostate cancer stop him from spreading Christmas cheer and he...
Chandler man battling cancer shows Christmas spirit with decorations
The holiday house in Chandler is a big hit in the neighborhood where homeowner Frank Kostyun,...
Chandler man battling cancer provides inspiration with his elaborately decorated Christmas house
Advocates demand change in how DCS reports on runaways and missing kids.
Advocates demanding changes and accountability at the Arizona Department of Child Safety
The district is losing $3 million in state funding because of fewer students in the...
Mesa Public Schools losing funding from declining student enrollment
A small bear was saved from a Tucson neighborhood and is now at Bearizona, where officials how...
Bear mystery stumps Bearizona officials