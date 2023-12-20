Your Life
Families in need get $20,000 shopping spree at Target in Tempe

A Valley philanthropist and an organization gave families a $20,000 shopping spree at a Tempe Target.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Christmas has come early for some deserving Arizona families. Times can be tough for a lot of people and that’s why a Valley philanthropist and a local organization are teaming up to do Something Good by giving these families a $20,000 shopping spree just in time for Christmas!

Good Morning Arizona was at the Target at Baseline Road and McClintock Drive in Tempe, where the shopping happened!

