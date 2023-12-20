Driver ‘unresponsive’ after fiery 4-car crash on I-17 north of Phoenix

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — At least one person has been seriously hurt in a fiery crash on Interstate 17 just north of Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened just after 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Anthem Way. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says four vehicles are involved, including one that caught fire after the crash. DPS reports that one driver is “unresponsive,” but it’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

As of 4 p.m., only two northbound lanes are open as multiple troopers and fire crews remain on scene. Check back for updates.

UPDATE - The two left lanes will remain open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 20, 2023

