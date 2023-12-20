Your Life
Driver ‘unresponsive’ after fiery 4-car crash on I-17 north of Phoenix

The collision happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Anthem...
The collision happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Anthem Way.(ADOT)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) At least one person has been seriously hurt in a fiery crash on Interstate 17 just north of Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened just after 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Anthem Way. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says four vehicles are involved, including one that caught fire after the crash. DPS reports that one driver is “unresponsive,” but it’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

As of 4 p.m., only two northbound lanes are open as multiple troopers and fire crews remain on scene. Check back for updates.

