Coconino County takes a closer look at wildfire risk and how to prevent them

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The High Country has diverse and expansive forests.

For example, the Coconino National Forest covers more than 1.8 million acres across one of the largest counties in the United States. However, it’s also been hit hard over the past decade with catastrophic wildfires. Now, the county is taking action.

From the Pipeline Fire to flooding along the Museum Fire burn scar, Coconino County has felt the burn of wildfires. Coconino’s deputy county manager, Lucinda Andreani, said wildfires are the most significant public safety threat. “I think we’ve had eight major fires in the county since 2010,” Andreani said. “Over 250,00 acres have burned. We’ve lost 63 homes and the devastation has been tremendous.”

After dealing with years of cleanups and restoration projects, the county is trying to get ahead of the fires. “We want to break that cycle,” Andreani said. “That cycle of catastrophe wildfire and post-wildfire flooding.”

Tuesday, the county launched a four-month-long work series to understand wildfire risks and how to prevent them better. “Really talking about what can we do as a county working with the Forest Service and other stakeholders to advance efforts here to reduce that very significant public safety threat,” Andreani said.

Over the next four months, county supervisors will be meeting with the Forest Services, NAU researchers, the public, and other wildfire management leaders. The goal is to understand how vulnerable the community is to wildfires and what preventative work can be done.

This included looking at areas vulnerable to post-wildfire flooding seen before in Flagstaff. “Particularly be focused on the threat coming from the Upper Rio de Flag watershed which flows through Flagstaff,” Andreani said. “We know if we get a catastrophic fire in that area it’s going to be devastating. The post-wildlife flooding will be devastating to Flagstaff and there’ll be a lot of conversation about that as well as we move through this discussion.”

Once they wrap up these sessions, they’ll turn their research into action and work with the Forest Service to create a forest restoration plan for the present and the future. “We need to improve the health of that forest so that forest and the mountain is (sic) preserved and maintained as access for our communities for many many generations,” Andreani said.

Now, this forest restoration won’t happen overnight, so the county is also using this time and work sessions to see what resources and funding need to be provided.

