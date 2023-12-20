Your Life
Catch Geminids, Quadrantids meteor showers in Arizona’s High Country

In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor...
In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia.(NASA/Bill Ingalls)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you plan to have a night on the town to look at Arizona’s various Christmas light celebrations or elaborate home displays, perhaps you might also enjoy a more cosmic celebration of lights.

There are two meteor showers happening this month: the Geminids and the Quadrantids. Combined, they can be seen (if you’re away from the light pollution of the Valley) from Nov. 19 through Jan. 16, according to NASA. The higher your elevation, the better your viewing experience. So, those of you in Flagstaff or the High Country probably already have the best seats in the state.

Geminids

The Geminids started Nov. 19 and will fade out Dec. 24. Though peak showers happened last week, according to NASA, you could probably still catch some of the action. The Geminids got their name from the, you probably guessed it, Gemini constellation, where they seem to emanate.

NASA recommends looking up at the sky at night or the predawn hours starting around 9 p.m.

Quadrantids

The Quandrantids hit their peak in January, but you can see them starting Dec. 26. to Jan. 16. Their peak, according to NASA, is on Jan. 4, but it’ll only last a few hours. You can expect to see bright fireball meteors (the kinds you have probably seen illustrated in books, movies and TV shows).

The meteor shower gets its name from a former constellation called “Quadrans Muralis,” which was not included in the International Astronomical Union’s list of recognized modern constellations.

How To View The Showers

NASA recommends getting out of areas with light pollution, some winter clothing and something comfortable to sit or lie down on. You might not see the showers right away, but that’s OK. Your eyes need to adjust to let in more light while you’re out in the dark.

If you want to learn more about these showers and any upcoming meteor showers in 2024, you can visit NASA’s Space Place website.

