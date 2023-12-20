Boy killed after being shot in the chest in southern Arizona

ST. DAVID, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say a child has died after he was shot in southern Arizona earlier this week.

Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Cochise County sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting on Pottery Lane in St. David, roughly six miles outside of Benson. When deputies arrived, they found an 8-year-old boy had been shot in the chest with a “high-powered air rifle,” which shoots 22 caliber pellets. The child was then taken to emergency medical personnel waiting on Highway 80.

Crews blocked off the area to attempt to have a medical helicopter land on the highway, but the boy needed to be rushed to Benson Hospital instead. However, upon arrival at the hospital, the boy was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.