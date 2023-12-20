Aunt of victim in Phoenix family murder-suicide reveals concerning signs before deadly rampage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New details are coming to light from a family member of the victims of the Fitz family murder-suicide. An aunt of one of the victims is answering questions about what led up to the horrific killing of the Fitz family and another man, all allegedly at the hands of the husband.

Sage Fitz’s aunt, Fran Rebello, said just this past Thanksgiving, Sage told her family she was going to take steps to end her marriage to her husband, Bryan.

Rebello said Bryan had a traumatic injury years ago that changed their lives and said he became concerningly controlling. Now he’s suspected of becoming what psychologists call a “family annihilator.”

These are now chilling words Rebello remembers being said to her niece Sage from her husband. “He had once said “If I can’t have you, then nobody can have you,” Rebello recalled.

It makes what happened Monday that much more eerie and devastating. Police said it started when Bryan Fitz went to an auto shop at 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road and shot and killed his wife, Sage, and her boss, Carmen Buscemi, whom the family had known for years.

Rebello said Bryan believed his wife was having an affair with Buscemi, which she said was never the case. “He was a wonderful person, you know, an innocent and wonderful person,” said Rebello. “He was strictly her boss. Bryan was very narcissistic, very controlling and very mean to Sage. And after 20-some-odd years, she had had enough of it, was getting enough strength to say that she didn’t want to be with him anymore.”

Rebello said their lives were turned upside down years ago when Bryan was in a terrible motorcycle accident and became wheelchair-bound and disabled.

Rebello said he stayed home to help their 12-year-old son, Baynen Fitz, with school. “He was on the autistic spectrum. Had very little vocabulary,” said Rebello. “Baynen also, you know, a little boy with his struggles and that. He’s just a sweet kid. It’s hard, it’s hard.” Baynen lost his life Monday, too.

Police said after killing Sage and Carmen, Bryan came home and shot and killed Baynen and their family dog before turning the gun on himself.

Licensed psychologist Dr. Petra Peper said Bryan Fitz can be characterized as something called a ‘family annihilator,’ which is a type of killer mentality. “It’s more of a possessive ‘you are my property’ sort of mentality. And when there’s a threat to that family system, it becomes this concept of this family is now destroyed, it’s gone, there’s nothing left,” Dr. Peper described. “The only option there is, is to annihilate and destroy.”

The extended Fitz family is now trying to figure out how to move forward. Rebello is haunted by what Sage shared with their family just weeks ago.

“She had promised us when she went home for Thanksgiving that she was going to get in touch with an attorney. So, I asked my niece this morning, ‘Do you think she served him with divorce papers and that set this off?’ We don’t know. We’ll never know,” said Rebello.

Rebello said they had just lost Sage’s grandma recently, so when Sage’s mom got the news yesterday about what happened, she was hospitalized for heart attack symptoms, and doctors said she was suffering from broken heart syndrome.

Unfortunately, we’ve seen this’ family annihilator’ concept in the Valley before. In 2001, Robert Fisher was infamously believed to have killed his whole family in Scottsdale and set the house on fire before disappearing and never being seen again. In November 2022, Jasen Hudgens is suspected of killing his wife Marla and their three young kids before killing himself, allegedly due to Marla wanting a divorce. And on Christmas day in 2017, Phoenix Police said Anthony Milan Ross shot and killed his ex-wife Iris, their son, and baby girl after being recently divorced. In addition to the Fitz family, all three of these cases appeared to have marital issues as a factor.

