Arizona holiday attractions preparing for rain in forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people may have holiday plans over the next few days, and many holiday attractions here in Arizona are now making some last-minute changes because of the rain expected this week into the weekend.

Schnepf Farms is extremely popular this time of the year. The farm started in 1941 and turned into an entertainment farm in the 1990s. Workers there are hard at work making sure they are ready to welcome people despite the rain in the forecast. The farm has been doing its Christmas at Schnepf Farms event for five years now. They offer ice skating, hay rides, bonfires and more. The owner, Mark Schnepf, says they have been pretty lucky so far this year with the weather, but because of the rain we are expecting, their attractions won’t change it may just look a little different.

“We add to the farm to make it a little more maneuverable. We add extra granite, we move our bounce house inside a barn we have so that’ll be dry,” said Schnepf. “All of the guys here on the farm are operating equipment where they are spreading granite by hand, packing it down. We will be moving things back and forth, and we are putting some shade structures and tarps over things that need to be tarped and out of the weather.”

Schnepf says they will stay open, and the show will go on. They don’t want to close because he knows families have made long-term plans to go out there and have fun, so he wants to make sure they stay open.

“There is a lot of work that goes into prepping for the rain like we are expecting this weekend,” he said. “I’m a farmer so I love the rain but when you do events that becomes a little bit of a problem and I saw the forecast and I thought we almost made it through the season without a big rain storm but we’ve had this before, we’ve experienced this before and it’s rained on us before.”

He says if you do not want to be in the rain, you can call them and talk about going another time. If you are planning to go, bring an umbrella and raincoat.

