Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona holiday attractions preparing for rain in forecast

Christmas is coming and so is the rain, so venues are preparing for the wet weather.
By Holly Bock
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people may have holiday plans over the next few days, and many holiday attractions here in Arizona are now making some last-minute changes because of the rain expected this week into the weekend.

Schnepf Farms is extremely popular this time of the year. The farm started in 1941 and turned into an entertainment farm in the 1990s. Workers there are hard at work making sure they are ready to welcome people despite the rain in the forecast. The farm has been doing its Christmas at Schnepf Farms event for five years now. They offer ice skating, hay rides, bonfires and more. The owner, Mark Schnepf, says they have been pretty lucky so far this year with the weather, but because of the rain we are expecting, their attractions won’t change it may just look a little different.

“We add to the farm to make it a little more maneuverable. We add extra granite, we move our bounce house inside a barn we have so that’ll be dry,” said Schnepf. “All of the guys here on the farm are operating equipment where they are spreading granite by hand, packing it down. We will be moving things back and forth, and we are putting some shade structures and tarps over things that need to be tarped and out of the weather.”

Schnepf says they will stay open, and the show will go on. They don’t want to close because he knows families have made long-term plans to go out there and have fun, so he wants to make sure they stay open.

“There is a lot of work that goes into prepping for the rain like we are expecting this weekend,” he said. “I’m a farmer so I love the rain but when you do events that becomes a little bit of a problem and I saw the forecast and I thought we almost made it through the season without a big rain storm but we’ve had this before, we’ve experienced this before and it’s rained on us before.”

He says if you do not want to be in the rain, you can call them and talk about going another time. If you are planning to go, bring an umbrella and raincoat.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

The district is losing $3 million in state funding because of fewer students in the...
Mesa Public Schools losing funding from declining student enrollment
A small bear was saved from a Tucson neighborhood and is now at Bearizona, where officials how...
Bear mystery stumps Bearizona officials
Mesa Public Schools is losing $3 million because of lower enrollment and the district fears it...
Mesa Public Schools losing millions of dollars due to lower enrollment
Eight-year-old Bradley Shockley was riding on the back of a friend's quad in St. David,...
8-year-old Arizona boy accidentally shot and killed by air rifle
Even with a new law in place, the crowd said the state DCS still isn’t doing enough.
Families gather in Phoenix to demand change in DCS reporting of runaways, missing kids