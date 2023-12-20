Amor Collective providing space for women-owned businesses

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Amor Collective provides a unique incubator space exclusively designed for Latina-owned businesses in Peoria. Through personalized mentoring, coaching, and a nurturing environment, the organization aims to recognize and support women entrepreneurs’ exceptional talents and innovative ideas.

The state-of-the-art facility and tailored programs enable members to develop business plans, enhance leadership skills, access valuable resources, and scale their businesses. The organization is committed to inclusivity and support, empowering women entrepreneurs to reach their full potential and positively impact their communities and the world.

You’ll find the works of Crafty Chica, Mi Pecado, Terra Cactus, Sacred Hats, Poppies Gourmet Popcorn, and so much more! Visit and shop the collective of over 35 businesses at Park West Peoria.

Amor Collective | 623-628-0711 | Address: 9780 W Northern Ave #1180 Peoria, AZ | amorcollectiveaz.com | Meet the Makers | Instagram: @AmorCollectiveAZ | Facebook: @AmorCollectiveAZ |

