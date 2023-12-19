Surprise Squad gives away gift cards to Phoenix Fry’s Food shoppers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With Christmas less than a week away, Gibby Parra and the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad team wanted to spread some holiday cheer. They went to the Fry’s Food Store at 7th Street and Baseline Road to surprise some of the morning shoppers. Right when Gibby started his live broadcast, a couple of fans nearby called out to him. He walked over to where they were standing and asked them what they thought was the best stocking stuffer.

One of them said licorice and the other said chocolate candy. Gibby one-upped them by suggesting $200 is the best stocking stuffer. He then gave them both gift cards worth that amount. Both were very surprised and grateful.

He moved on to the frozen food aisle, where he found a young man pushing a shopping cart while studying a grocery list. The man told Gibby he was shopping for his grandmother and was getting the basics like milk and bread.

“Since you’re doing this for your grandma, you know what I’m going to do for you?” Gibby asked. “I want to give you $200, thanks to the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad and Valley Toyota Dealers.” Gibby then said to give his grandmother a hug for him.

As Gibby moved about the busy store, he passed by a man doing some Christmas shopping. They talked about how it was so much easier when they were children and their parents took care of all the gift shopping. Then Gibby gave the man a gift card. He smiled broadly and said he was going to spend it on his two grandchildren.

Gibby wrapped up his stint as Santa Claus by walking up to a woman in the Guest Care line. She told him she wasn’t finished with her shopping yet. When Gibby gave her the gift card, she thanked him as her voice choked up and tears came to her eyes. She said she wasn’t currently working and the money would be a big help.

“Merry Christmas, everyone!” Gibby shouted out to the entire store. Many of the shoppers and employees erupted with cheers and applause.

