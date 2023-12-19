Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Surprise Squad gives away gift cards to Phoenix Fry’s Food shoppers

Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers
Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers | The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad team went to spread some holiday cheer (and money) at Fry's Food.
By Mark Sheridan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With Christmas less than a week away, Gibby Parra and the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad team wanted to spread some holiday cheer. They went to the Fry’s Food Store at 7th Street and Baseline Road to surprise some of the morning shoppers. Right when Gibby started his live broadcast, a couple of fans nearby called out to him. He walked over to where they were standing and asked them what they thought was the best stocking stuffer.

One of them said licorice and the other said chocolate candy. Gibby one-upped them by suggesting $200 is the best stocking stuffer. He then gave them both gift cards worth that amount. Both were very surprised and grateful.

He moved on to the frozen food aisle, where he found a young man pushing a shopping cart while studying a grocery list. The man told Gibby he was shopping for his grandmother and was getting the basics like milk and bread.

“Since you’re doing this for your grandma, you know what I’m going to do for you?” Gibby asked. “I want to give you $200, thanks to the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad and Valley Toyota Dealers.” Gibby then said to give his grandmother a hug for him.

As Gibby moved about the busy store, he passed by a man doing some Christmas shopping. They talked about how it was so much easier when they were children and their parents took care of all the gift shopping. Then Gibby gave the man a gift card. He smiled broadly and said he was going to spend it on his two grandchildren.

Gibby wrapped up his stint as Santa Claus by walking up to a woman in the Guest Care line. She told him she wasn’t finished with her shopping yet. When Gibby gave her the gift card, she thanked him as her voice choked up and tears came to her eyes. She said she wasn’t currently working and the money would be a big help.

“Merry Christmas, everyone!” Gibby shouted out to the entire store. Many of the shoppers and employees erupted with cheers and applause.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
Aerial video showed a pickup truck that appeared to have spun out and hit a tree. At least 3...
DPS: 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low

Latest News

Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers | The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad...
AZFamily Surprise Squad giving away $200 gift cards at Phoenix Fry's Food
Rick and his family are constantly going good things for neighbors and their community.
Mesa neighbors spread cheer and charity to community
Rick spreads cheer and charity without asking for anything in return despite his personal busy...
Mesa man brings cheer and unconditional charity to neighbors, community
The Arizona Humane Society is offering free pet vaccinations at Food City in two locations in...
Get free pet vaccines from Arizona Humane Society at 2 Valley locations