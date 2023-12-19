Your Life
Suns guard Bradley Beal out at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) sits on the court after an injury against the New York...
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) sits on the court after an injury against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:27 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is out for at least the next two weeks because of a sprained right ankle suffered against the New York Knicks last Friday.

The Suns said Monday that the three-time All-Star’s availability would be reevaluated in January.

The 30-year-old Beal took a 3-point shot in the first quarter, which he made, but he landed on the foot of New York’s Donte DiVincenzo, who was called for a Flagrant 1 because he didn’t allow Beal a space to land.

Beal was on the ground for a few minutes, writhing in pain. He eventually got up to make his free throw, but then he went to the locker room.

He was playing in just his sixth game this season. Beal has dealt with a sore back for much of the past two months. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have also missed time this season with various injuries. The All-Star trio has played together just twice this season.

