Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Sun City woman was driving drunk when she slammed into a palm tree, killing her passenger, MCSO says

Olivia Harris was booked into jail on a manslaughter charge.
Olivia Harris was booked into jail on a manslaughter charge.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Sun City woman is facing a manslaughter charge after investigators said she was drunk when she lost control of her pickup truck and crashed into a palm tree, killing her passenger last week.

According to court documents, 58-year-old Olivia Harris was speeding while heading west on Sun City Boulevard in her 1997 Chevrolet Silverado with 53-year-old Bobby Spencer on Wednesday. Around 5:30 p.m., she went into the eastbound lanes to pass a slower driver around 109th Avenue. Once she did that, Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies say Harris swerved back into the westbound lanes to avoid a parked car. Investigators say she “overcorrected” and lost control of the pickup truck. She went off the road, onto the sidewalk and slammed into a 20-foot tall palm tree. The impact was so strong the tree was uprooted and fell.

Spencer died at the scene. Harris was taken to the hospital with a broken collar bone and injured hand. She was later released that night and taken into custody. Deputies say Harris and Spencer weren’t wearing seatbelts. Deputies said they found three 12-ounce Bud Light cans in or near the pickup truck.

During an interview with detectives, she admitted to drinking “multiple” beers, court paperwork said. MCSO said toxicology results showed she had a BAC of 0.170, more than double the legal limit. Investigators also say Harris was going 52 mph in a 25 mph zone.

She was arrested on Friday and booked into jail. Her bond was set at $50,000.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
Aerial video showed a pickup truck that appeared to have spun out and hit a tree. At least 3...
DPS: 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low

Latest News

In May, the governor vetoed a similar bill, saying getting rid of photo radar would “eliminate...
Bill to ban photo enforcement heads to Arizona legislature
WVVA News at 5
On the twelfth day of Christmas...Raleigh County Commission on Aging hosts holiday activities for area’s seniors
You should also use strong tape that’s designed for shipping.
Last minute holiday shipping do’s and don’ts
Maricopa County Deputy Attorney April Sponsel.
Ex-Maricopa Co. prosecutor who falsely charged protestors gets law license suspended