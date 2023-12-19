Sun City woman was driving drunk when she slammed into a palm tree, killing her passenger, MCSO says

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Sun City woman is facing a manslaughter charge after investigators said she was drunk when she lost control of her pickup truck and crashed into a palm tree, killing her passenger last week.

According to court documents, 58-year-old Olivia Harris was speeding while heading west on Sun City Boulevard in her 1997 Chevrolet Silverado with 53-year-old Bobby Spencer on Wednesday. Around 5:30 p.m., she went into the eastbound lanes to pass a slower driver around 109th Avenue. Once she did that, Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies say Harris swerved back into the westbound lanes to avoid a parked car. Investigators say she “overcorrected” and lost control of the pickup truck. She went off the road, onto the sidewalk and slammed into a 20-foot tall palm tree. The impact was so strong the tree was uprooted and fell.

Spencer died at the scene. Harris was taken to the hospital with a broken collar bone and injured hand. She was later released that night and taken into custody. Deputies say Harris and Spencer weren’t wearing seatbelts. Deputies said they found three 12-ounce Bud Light cans in or near the pickup truck.

During an interview with detectives, she admitted to drinking “multiple” beers, court paperwork said. MCSO said toxicology results showed she had a BAC of 0.170, more than double the legal limit. Investigators also say Harris was going 52 mph in a 25 mph zone.

She was arrested on Friday and booked into jail. Her bond was set at $50,000.

