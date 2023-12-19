Shipping your presents? Here’s the deadlines you need to know

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Make sure gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas, be mindful of when your packages need to be shipped out.

Dec. 16 is the deadline for USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail (including greeting cards). Those using Priority Mail have until Dec. 18 while those who pay up for Priority Mail Express have until Dec. 20.

Meanwhile, FedEx recommends a shipping date no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery. And if you’re using UPS, they recommend packages be shipped out on Dec. 19 using three-day select if they are to be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 23.

