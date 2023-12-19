Your Life
Shipping your presents? Here’s the deadlines you need to know

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and...
FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and CNN
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Make sure gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas, be mindful of when your packages need to be shipped out.

Dec. 16 is the deadline for USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail (including greeting cards). Those using Priority Mail have until Dec. 18 while those who pay up for Priority Mail Express have until Dec. 20.

Meanwhile, FedEx recommends a shipping date no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery. And if you’re using UPS, they recommend packages be shipped out on Dec. 19 using three-day select if they are to be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 23.

