Phoenix Pastor returns home from humanitarian aid trip to Israel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The destruction in the Middle East is piling up as the Israel-Hamas war has raged on for more than two months now. A Valley Pastor just got back from visiting families in the middle of the war over the weekend and said he felt ‘profound grief.’

Dr. Terry Crist, the lead Pastor of City of Grace in Phoenix, said the trip was an act of compassion where he saw the resilience in people. He said he’s visited 65 countries for humanitarian relief efforts with the church, but his latest visit to Israel is one that will stay with him his whole life.

Dr. Crist shared pictures of destroyed homes in Israel with Arizona’s Family. “It’s an act of cruelty. It’s an act of evil. It’s an act of intentionality,” said Dr. Crist.

A video recorded by Dr. Crist shows the inside of what was once someone’s home. The walls are riddled with hundreds of bullet holes following the first wave of attacks from Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. He explained the homeowner was taken hostage by Hamas and later found dead. A loud boom can be heard during the video right before Dr. Crist ends it.

When asked what he felt while standing in the home, he said, “I felt profound grief. A sense of grieving for the condition of the world on our watch, on our day and our generation.”

Dr. Crist said he and a couple of other pastors from the U.S. were invited by a nonprofit to visit the country. He flew out on Dec. 9 and spent four days on the ground talking with survivors who are hoping to be reunited with families taken hostage by Hamas.

He was also in a meeting with Knesset, Israel’s parliament members. “In some sense, it feels like a ghost town. And in another sense, it feels like what it is--a site of a horrific terrorist attack,” he said.

Dr. Crist said they got into an armored vehicle when they first landed in Tel Aviv. He said the attacks and counterattacks were constant.

He shared a video with Arizona’s Family showing rockets coming in from the Gaza Strip being intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome. He said they didn’t have time to find shelter when the sirens went off, so they tried to find cover where they could from the shrapnel falling from the sky.

Dr. Crist returned home over the weekend. “I’m feeling conflicted. On one hand, I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to come back home to my family and my friends and my community. And yet, very mindful of what Israel is walking through at this moment in time,” he said. “The sights. The images, will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Dr. Crist’s heart is with Israelis and Palestinians. He is asking for people to avoid engaging in the conflict on social media and instead be advocates for Israelis and Palestinians that are ordinary people like us caught in war.

