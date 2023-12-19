Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

More than 300K air fryers sold at Walmart, Target and Kohl’s recalled

Empower Brands is recalling two models of the Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer, DUAF-005...
Empower Brands is recalling two models of the Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer, DUAF-005 (left) and DUAF-10 (right), according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.(Empower Brands via the Consumer Product Safety Commission.)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 300,000 air fryers sold at popular retail stores are being recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Empower Brands is recalling two models of their air fryers.

The agency has received more than 40 reports of the food baskets breaking apart during use, including three reports of burns. According to the alert, the plastic connector that’s used to connect the two baskets inside the units can break during use and as a result, pose a burn hazard.

The recall applies to air fryers labeled Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer model numbers DUAF-005 and DUAF-10.

They come in black or cinnamon colors.

The recalled air fryers were sold at popular retail stores such as Walmart, Target, and Kohl’s, between August 2021 through October of this year.

Consumers can receive a full refund by contacting Empower Brands.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
Aerial video showed a pickup truck that appeared to have spun out and hit a tree. At least 3...
DPS: 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6,...
Ex-Proud Boys leader is sentenced to over 3 years in prison for Capitol riot plot
Prosecutors say Tomasi faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted for...
Arizona man arrested for threatening FBI agents, federal employees, politicians
FILE - Old-growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon River Trail, June 25, 2004, in Mt....
Biden administration moves to protect oldest trees as climate change brings more fires, pests
It will be an extra merry Christmas in the Silberman home after a special donation.
Man receives gift of life from daughter