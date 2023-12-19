Your Life
More sprinkles possible before First Alert Weather Days on Friday, Saturday for rain, snow

Rain could hit the Valley as early as Thursday night.
Rain could hit the Valley as early as Thursday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Some folks saw a few sprinkles on this cloudy, warm Tuesday here in the Valley. It started off really warm this morning, with an overnight low of 59 degrees. Daytime highs are still well above normal for this time of year, in the mid-70s. To give you an idea of how warm this December has been, this will be our 16th day in a row with above-average daily highs. We’ve even had three days in the 80s!

But all of that will change towards the end of the week. Highs will still be above average, in the mid-70s through Thursday under cloudy skies. Areas north and east of the Valley could see some upslope showers, up to a tenth of an inch or more possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Besides widely scattered sprinkles, we don’t see much measurable here in the Valley until overnight Thursday and through Friday-Saturday. We have declared First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday for rain, sometimes heavy in the Valley. Daytime highs should drop from the mid-70s to the mid to lower-60s.

Rainfall amounts still vary with each weather model but are trending upward to .50″-1″+ across the Valley. The heaviest rainfall will be in the upslope areas, with plenty of tropical moisture streaming up from the southwest. Rainfall should become scattered and tapering off by late Saturday. Rain is likely in the High Country, eventually switching over to snow above 6,500 feet by Friday night. Light to moderate snow is expected, with significant snow only above 7,500-8,000 feet.

Sunny and dry with highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day looks to be right around the mid-60s, which is average for this time of year.

