More Arizona families are struggling to buy gifts this holiday season

Some Arizona families say the stockings are empty and there are fewer gifts under the Christmas tree due to inflation but there are ways to save.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s supposed to be a season filled with joy and holiday cheer, but this year, a lot of families are struggling to afford Christmas.

“It has probably been one of the worst years. It’s been very difficult for us,” said Shannon Gilmore from Buckeye. A mother of three, Gilmore says this Christmas, the stockings will be empty and the presents under the tree will be little to none. “We have about one or two presents. That’s about it for our family,” Gilmore said.

Right now, for her, it’s just about living paycheck to paycheck after her husband had to take medical leave for half of the year, and months of record-high inflation are also taking their toll. “It’s been difficult just buying groceries and paying bills and everything. With the holidays on top of it, it is just compounded,” Gilmore said.

According to the latest consumer price index, food prices rose 3% in the West over the last year, and it’s more than 5% more expensive to go out to eat. “The inflation that has occurred over the last few years has really had an impact on families and buying the thing they want going into the holiday season,” said Bryce Cook, registered practice associate with Silver Lining Wealth Advisors.

Cook says there are ways you can ease stress on your wallet. A big one is making a list and checking it twice. “Making that list and sticking to that list is really important during this time of year to make sure that we aren’t overspending, and then when we do put stuff on a credit card, making sure we have a plan to pay that credit card off,” Cook said.

If you’re looking for cheaper options, gift cards may be the way to go. “Going into post-Christmas is an opportunity to find sales to use those gift cards and get some things at a lower cost than where they are right now,” Cook said. Also, televisions cost 10% less than last year, and travel tickets are cheaper too.

