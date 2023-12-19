Your Life
Mesa neighbors spread cheer and charity to community

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family Julie Rosa wrote us boasting about her neighbor Rick Barrera, who lives a few houses down from her in east Mesa.

Julie says Rick goes out of his way — despite a busy work schedule — to make things nice for others. In fact, for the holidays, Rick spreads holiday cheer by bringing in Santa and handing out free hot chocolate for the whole neighborhood! He shows movies on his driveway for the neighbors to enjoy as well. He recently held a food drive for Step Up Elementary School and is always doing things to help those less fortunate. He does these good deeds along with his wife and daughter with nothing expected back in return.

So, thank you, Julie, for writing in to Arizona’s Family so we could give Rick a shoutout for constantly doing Something Good!

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

