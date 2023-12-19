Man shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood; no arrests made

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a west Phoenix neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the area of 31st Avenue and Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a man seriously hurt from the shooting. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. A heavy police presence could be seen just south of the intersection as investigators work to determine what led up to the shooting, who described the incident as “violent.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or call Phoenix Police’s non-emergency line. Tips can remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.