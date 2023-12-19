Your Life
Man shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood; no arrests made

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a west Phoenix neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the area of 31st Avenue and Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a man seriously hurt from the shooting. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. A heavy police presence could be seen just south of the intersection as investigators work to determine what led up to the shooting, who described the incident as “violent.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or call Phoenix Police’s non-emergency line. Tips can remain anonymous.

