Last minute holiday shipping do’s and don’ts

'Tis the season for giving, but you'll want to make sure you are packing your gifts correctly. On Your Side's Susan Campbell reports.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The holiday rush is here, and time is running out to ship a package that will arrive in time for Christmas Day. “It is a busier month for us,” said George Hakimeh. He and his brother, Dany Hakimeh, own a UPS store in Phoenix, and they walked On Your Side through a holiday shipping checklist.

“The main thing is for the items to arrive safely,” Hakimeh said. First, use a strong, rigid box. Then, ensure you have plenty of cushioning material, like bubble wrap or air packs. “Once the box is closed, let’s say there’s a lot of room, even if it’s taped, if UPS puts a heavier pkg on top of it, this will give out,” Hakimeh said. “That’s why you want it to be solid.”

You should also use strong tape that’s designed for shipping. “We get people coming in with duct tape and different types of tape and sometimes that doesn’t stick too well to these shipping boxes,” Hakimeh added.

Don’t put any string or paper on the outside of boxes, and if you are re-using an old box, remove or cover up old labels. “We also recommend putting the name and address on the inside of the box in case something happens to the outside label,” Hakimeh suggested. Speaking of labels, if you’re shipping anything with a lithium battery, let the shipper know so they can make sure it is labeled properly for safety.

To meet the Christmas cut-off, Tuesday is the last day for UPS’ 3-day select’ service. Wednesday is the deadline for second-day air packages, and Thursday is the deadline for UPS’s next-day air packages.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

