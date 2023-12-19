Your Life
HIV testing mobile clinic aims to be solution to 20% increase in cases in Arizona

By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Valley has a new mobile clinic to reduce what health officials are describing as an increase in HIV cases. STI cases have increased nationally, too, according to federal health reports.

HIV cases are up by more than 20%, according to a recent report by the Arizona Department of Health Services. “For 2022 there were 979 new HIV cases, which is kind of the highest level since the start of the HIV epidemic back in 1990s,” said Dr. Rodriguez-Garcia.

He says a troubling trend is impacting all populations in Arizona. “We saw a huge increase in women who are heterosexual,” he said. “Especially in the Hispanic community, it went up to more than 150% from one year, and within the African American community, it went up to more than 180% new cases just in one year.”

Rodriguez-Garcia says Spectrum Medical Care Center has a mobile clinic they’re hoping can be part of the solution. “It’s more of education and bringing down the stigma of an HIV test, so instead of waiting for people to come to our clinic, we’re going out and meeting them where it’s needed,” he said.

The clinic hit the streets in September and is working with organizations and events on locations. “We have increased HIV testing, not just here in the clinic but outreach. So per month we tend to do around 1,000 to 2,000 HIV tests,” Rodriguez-Garcia.

Testing is already pretty easy. “It’s the rapid HIV, so we poke a little bit of blood from your finger, like doing a sugar test, and within 2 minutes, we know your status.”

Depending on the outcome, he says people have options for moving forward. “If you’re HIV positive, we will link you to care right there. You’re not going to leave uncertain, we’ll guide you through the process. And if you’re negative and interested in starting prep, we can link you to a provider.”

Interested patients can then receive a prescription to prep that same day. Prep is a medication that reduces the risk of getting HIV by about 99%. “As long as they’re on treatment and they’re undetectable, they can continue their life and continue their profession, and the life expectancy is the same as someone without HIV.”

Here in Arizona, Pinal and Apache County have the highest cases of HIV. Maricopa County, the most populous county in Arizona, has the fourth highest cases. The Arizona Department of Health Services believes the pandemic may be blamed for decreasing testing and access. It’s also important to note that the number of cases is even higher than in 2019.

