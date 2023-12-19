Goodyear police recommend misdemeanor charges for driver in crash that killed 2 bicyclists

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Goodyear Police Department said on Monday detectives have formally submitted recommended misdemeanor charges against the pickup truck driver who slammed into 19 bicyclists, killing two of them earlier this year.

In a news release, the department said it formally sent documents to the Goodyear City Prosecutor’s Office, suggesting prosecutors charge Pedro Quintana-Lujan with six counts of causing physical injury to another by a moving violation and two counts of causing the death of another by a moving violation. The move comes more than two weeks after the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office wouldn’t pursue felony charges against him. County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said at the time there was “not sufficient to obtain a felony conviction.”

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Feb. 25, a day after Quintana-Lujan’s 26th birthday. Investigators said he had a small amount of THC in his system when he plowed into a group of cyclists on Cotton Lane Bridge near MC 85. Seventeen of them were hurt, and 61-year-old Karen Malisa and 65-year-old David Kero were killed. They were all part of the West Valley Cycle.

Quintana-Lujan said his steering wheel locked and his truck suddenly drifed. Investigators have had trouble proving impairment because Arizona law doesn’t have a set standard when trying to prove impairment with THC. A drug recognition expert examined Quintana-Lujan, but the results were deemed inconclusive.

Days after the crash, police submitted recommendations for felony charges against Quintana-Lujan, but prosecutors wanted more information and sent the case back. About nine months later, on Nov. 30, MCAO said it wouldn’t pursue the felonies and referred the case to the Goodyear city prosecutor. The city was disappointed with the decision, saying their evidence “meet the statutory elements for multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses.”

