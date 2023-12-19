Fountain Hills man indicted for 3rd time for cryptocurrency fraud; 150+ victims suspected

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An East Valley man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, accused of wire fraud and money laundering as federal officials continue investigating multiple investment schemes operating through multiple entities. This is 45-year-old Jeremie Sowerby’s third indictment over his alleged role in the fake investments, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Federal officials say that at least 150 victims were scammed out of millions of dollars through a cryptocurrency scheme operated as “Dunamis Global Technologies.” According to the feds, Sowerby said that his company sold crypto mining machines hosted in warehouses located in Lakeside and Tempe. He would then tell investors to buy the machines with unique serial numbers associated with each victim’s cryptocurrency wallet. But prosecutors say he took the money for himself. The feds say he bought Teslas, residential properties, cryptocurrency and other expensive items.

Arizona’s Family previously reported about the second indictment where Sowerby and his co-conspirator, 42-year-old Luis Ortega of Litchfield Park, allegedly promised investors that it was a “risk-free” opportunity and the investments would return “lavish giveaways and profits.” Anyone who believes Ortega and Sowerby defrauded them should message the Victim Witness Section at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona at usaaz.victimassist@usdoj.gov or fill out the questionnaire at this link.

