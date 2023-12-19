Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Fountain Hills man indicted for 3rd time for cryptocurrency fraud; 150+ victims suspected

The suspects set up a cryptocurrency scheme so they could pocket their investors' money, feds...
The suspects set up a cryptocurrency scheme so they could pocket their investors' money, feds say.(Pxfuel)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An East Valley man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, accused of wire fraud and money laundering as federal officials continue investigating multiple investment schemes operating through multiple entities. This is 45-year-old Jeremie Sowerby’s third indictment over his alleged role in the fake investments, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Federal officials say that at least 150 victims were scammed out of millions of dollars through a cryptocurrency scheme operated as “Dunamis Global Technologies.” According to the feds, Sowerby said that his company sold crypto mining machines hosted in warehouses located in Lakeside and Tempe. He would then tell investors to buy the machines with unique serial numbers associated with each victim’s cryptocurrency wallet. But prosecutors say he took the money for himself. The feds say he bought Teslas, residential properties, cryptocurrency and other expensive items.

Arizona’s Family previously reported about the second indictment where Sowerby and his co-conspirator, 42-year-old Luis Ortega of Litchfield Park, allegedly promised investors that it was a “risk-free” opportunity and the investments would return “lavish giveaways and profits.” Anyone who believes Ortega and Sowerby defrauded them should message the Victim Witness Section at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona at usaaz.victimassist@usdoj.gov or fill out the questionnaire at this link.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
Aerial video showed a pickup truck that appeared to have spun out and hit a tree. At least 3...
DPS: 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low

Latest News

Google play logo
Google to pay $700M to Arizona, other states, consumers in app store settlement
Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers | The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad...
AZFamily Surprise Squad giving away $200 gift cards at Phoenix Fry's Food
Prosecutors say Tomasi faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted for...
Arizona man arrested for threatening FBI agents, federal employees, politicians
Christmas is less than a week away! Here are the dates you need to mark on your calendar.
Holiday shipping deadlines you need to know about